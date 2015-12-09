SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ruled that Uber drivers can participate in a class-action
lawsuit against the company over their employment status, even
if they did not opt out of an arbitration clause in their
contracts.
Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San
Francisco said Uber drivers must have opted out of arbitration
to be a member of the class. However, on Wednesday Chen found
some of Uber's arbitration agreements unenforceable.
Chen also ruled that drivers could pursue expense
reimbursement claims against the company as a class action.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)