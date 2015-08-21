BEIJING Aug 21 Uber Technologies Inc's
global bookings are projected to rise nearly threefold
to $10.84 billion this year and reach $26.12 billion the next,
according to a recent presentation for potential investors seen
by Reuters.
The ride-hailing service, which operates in over 50
countries, keeps 20 percent of booking revenue, showed a
confidential slideshow prepared by Chinese bankers with input
from Uber, aimed at soliciting investment in a fund
participating in Uber's Series F financing.
Based on those figures, 2015 revenue would be roughly $2
billion, according to a Reuters calculation.
A spokeswoman at Uber's San Francisco headquarters, when
asked about the presentation, said the company does not comment
on "rumour and speculation."
The undated presentation featuring data from as recently as
June offers a glimpse of the explosive growth of the
six-year-old firm, last valued by investors at $50 billion - the
most for a privately held technology firm worldwide.
Uber links passengers and drivers via apps, earning revenue
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick last year said was doubling
every six months. But its services have been banned in several
cities where, for instance, drivers have not held commercial
licences. It has said it is working with authorities to lift the
bans.
Bookings reached $2.91 billion last year and $687.8 million
in 2013, according to the presentation, which does not feature
expenses or say whether Uber is profitable.
The slideshow also said state-owned China Life Insurance Co
and China Taiping Insurance
invested in Uber in the past year, adding to a shareholder base
numbering India's Tata group and Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd.
China Life confirmed the investment. China Taiping declined
to comment.
IPO
The presentation was prepared for potential investors in a
fund holding shares of Uber Global and Uber China, a separate
company formed for the mainland where it competes with Didi
Kuaidi. It contained operational data for both entities but did
not break out financial details of Uber China.
It also forecast an initial public offering of Uber Global
within 18 to 24 months. Kalanick and people close to the firm
have in the past declined to discuss any timetable.
Uber is widely believed to be losing money as it offers
financial incentives to drivers to gobble up market share. It is
also dealing with numerous legal and regulatory issues and bans
in countries including France, Spain and Thailand.
But backers ranging from Silicon Valley venture capitalists
Benchmark and New Enterprise Associates to institutional
investors Fidelity and the Qatar Investment Authority have
poured in close to $5 billion to support Kalanick, who has said
he aims to build a computerised logistics network.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by
Sarah McBride in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)