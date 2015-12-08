BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Brainstorm announces financial results for 2016 and provides business update
JAKARTA Dec 8 U.S. ride sharing service operator Uber said on Tuesday it had received the green light from the Jakarta governor to operate in the Indonesian capital.
"Yesterday, the Jakarta Government took a first step towards making history," Uber said in a statement.
"Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) officially recognized Uber's value and legality having received approval from the BKPM (Indonesia's investment coordinating board)," the company added.
Uber has been aggressively expanding globally, but it has faced regulatory and competitive obstacles in major markets.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
PARIS, March 30 SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, reported higher annual profits and sales, which its chief executive said was partly due to the allure of Parisian chic for Chinese customers.