* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 An Uber executive on Thursday lost a bid to throw out a breach of contract lawsuit filed against him by his former employer, Lyft, in advance of a trial scheduled for next month, according to a tentative ruling by a California state judge.
Lyft accused its former chief operating officer, Travis Vanderzanden, of improperly soliciting Lyft employees to move with him to Uber in 2014, and failing to promptly return proprietary Lyft information.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn rejected Vanderzanden's motion to defeat the lawsuit without the need for a trial, according to a tentative ruling issued on Thursday. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.