By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Uber Technologies has
launched its own auto leasing subsidiary in an effort to sign up
more drivers, injecting the fast-growing ride services company
directly into the financial services sector for the first time.
The move by Uber, announced as a pilot project on Wednesday,
follows the end of its partnership with Banco Santander's
U.S. lending unit earlier this year.
Uber announced the initiative but disclosed few financial
details, though it said it would offer both new and used cars.
Uber launched a program in November 2013 to arrange
manufacturer discounts and lenders for prospective drivers who
lacked cars in the hopes it would boost vehicles driving for the
app-based service.
At the time, Uber said it hoped to finance 100,000 drivers.
Nearly 20,000 drivers have participated in the program so far,
Uber said.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings declined to comment
last week on why the Uber leasing deal ended. Uber continues to
partner with other lenders for car purchases.
Andrew Chapin, head of vehicle solutions for Uber, this week
said Uber wants to provide drivers with more flexibility than
traditional leasing companies can offer. Participants in Uber's
program can return their vehicle with two weeks notice and
"limited additional costs," the company said.
One of the fastest-growing sharing-economy companies, Uber
operates in 57 countries, with an estimated value of more than
$40 billion. It has also tangled with transportation authorities
across the globe, along with attorneys seeking to deem Uber
drivers employees entitled to benefits.
Uber's entry into auto leasing brings it into contact with
yet another set of regulators in a controversial business. The
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last month said it
would oversee non-bank auto lenders who process at least 10,000
loans or leases per year.
The CFPB said it seeks to ensure such leases are marketed
accurately, and that debt collectors operate fairly.
Santander has been criticized for its subprime auto loan
business. The company disclosed a civil subpoena from the U.S.
Department of Justice and other regulatory agencies for
documents related to underwriting and securitization of such
loans.
Uber's leases will be held on the subsidiary's books during
the pilot program, Chapin said, but that will change longer
term. The company itself will not be a party to any lease
between a driver and the subsidiary, so any change in driver
rates would not alter the terms of a lease.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)