SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 Uber and Lyft on Thursday
will attempt to persuade separate U.S. judges to approve class
action settlements which keep drivers classified as independent
contractors instead of employees.
The ride-hailing companies are seeking to resolve lawsuits
by drivers who contend they should be deemed employees and
therefore entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including
gasoline and vehicle maintenance. Drivers currently pay those
costs themselves.
A ruling that these workers are employees would affect the
profits and valuations at so-called on-demand technology
companies, including cleaning service Handy and delivery company
Postmates.
Uber agreed to settle its lawsuit for up to $100 million,
plus other benefits including help forming a drivers'
association. Attorneys for drivers argue that the deal is fair,
because the lawsuit faced significant risks and drivers could
have wound up with nothing if the case moved forward.
However, the settlement has drawn objections from numerous
drivers who say it shortchanged them, particularly because the
total potential damages in the case reached $852 million.
The deal is subject to approval by U.S. District Judge
Edward Chen in San Francisco.
A $12.25 million agreement reached by Lyft has already been
rejected by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who said it was
too small. The company and attorneys of drivers have
renegotiated, and are proposing a $27 million deal.
Attorneys representing the Teamsters union had objected to
the previous Lyft deal because it left drivers as independent
contractors. However, Chhabria said he was concerned with the
settlement amount, not the fact that the deal did not classify
drivers as employees.
