BRIEF-DXI Energy reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue $558,000 versus $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 A woman who sued Uber over an alleged rape by a driver in India has voluntarily withdrawn her lawsuit against the company, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi last year, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures.
The terms of settling the case were not disclosed in the court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editiing by Alan Crosby)
* Qtrly revenue $558,000 versus $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley