MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Its adjusted net loss was $2.8 billion, excluding the operation in China it sold last year, said Uber, the largest of Silicon Valley's 'unicorns,' or venture capital-backed companies with a valuation above $1 billion.
As a private company, now worth $68 billion, Uber does not report its financial results publicly. Uber confirmed the figures in an emailed statement after Bloomberg first reported the results.
Uber did not provide first quarter figures, but a spokeswoman said they "seem to be in line with expectations."
In a separate emailed statement, Rachel Holt, Uber's regional general manager for the United States and Canada, said: "We’re fortunate to have a healthy and growing business, giving us the room to make the changes we know are needed on management and accountability, our culture and organization, and our relationship with drivers.”
Uber has been rocked by a number of setbacks lately, including detailed accusations of sexual harassment from a former female employee and a video showing Chief Executive Travis Kalanick harshly berating an Uber driver.
The company is in the process of hiring a chief operating officer to help Kalanick manage the company, repair its tarnished image and improve its culture. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.