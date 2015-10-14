Oct 14 Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc said it was partnering with taxi-hailing service Uber to help merchants deliver goods to customers on the same day in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Shopify said the UberRUSH delivery service will be available to its merchants in the three cities from Wednesday.

U.S. department stores such as Kohl's Corp and Macy's Inc offer same-day delivery services in partnership with Deliv, an Uber-like startup that contracts drivers to pick up ordered items from stores and malls and deliver them to customers.

Shopify merchants can provide their customers with an option for UberRUSH delivery, the company said.

Merchants can request an Uber pickup and both the customer and the merchant can track the exact location from pickup to drop-off from Shopify.

Re/code reported last month that Uber was planning to tie-up with retailers and fashion brands.

Uber, which faces legal claims against alleged violations including using unlicensed drivers for its taxi-hailing operations, also operates a food delivery service in eight U.S. cities, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)