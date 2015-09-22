(Corrects par 2 to say Uber launched in Vietnam last year, not
three years ago)
* Uber's highest average trips per user is in Vietnam
* Ride-sharing provides alternative to scooter mayhem
* Uber says it can replace private car ownership in Vietnam
* Vietnamese start-ups to stiffen competition
By Lien Hoang
HO CHI MINH CITY, Sept 22 A young, tech-savvy
population short on cars but big on smartphones is driving
double-digit growth for ride-hailing apps Uber and GrabTaxi in
Vietnam, and inspiring some executives to dream of replacing
private car ownership altogether.
Uber launched its service in Vietnam last year and says Ho
Chi Minh City and Hanoi already have the highest average numbers
of trips per user out of the 300 cities in which it operates,
double the rate in New York.
Ride-sharing apps have taken off among Vietnam's rapidly
expanding middle class as they provide four-wheeled comfort in a
country better known for chaotic swarms of scooters and
Southeast Asia's most expensive taxi fares.
"The price is good, the service is good," said Uber user
Nguyen Phi Yen, who runs a career counselling firm in Ho Chi
Minh City.
"Uber drivers have good taste in music. Even the cars smell
better than taxis."
With less than three people out of every 100 owning cars in
Vietnam, a country of 90 million people, and one of the
fastest-growing smartphone markets in the region, ride-sharing
executives are thinking big.
"Our goal is to replace private car ownership," San
Francisco-based Uber Technologies' general manager for
Vietnam, Dang Viet Dzung, told Reuters in an interview.
"If Uber is available everywhere, so cheap, so reliable, why
do you need to buy a car?"
Uber charges 8,000 dong (27-36 cents) per kilometre compared
with 11,000-15,000 dong for taxis in Ho Chi Minh City. The
city's taxi rates are more than double those in Bangkok, Manila
and Jakarta, according to Vietnam's Association for Consumer
Standards and Protection.
Nguyen Tuan Anh, GrabTaxi's general manager for Vietnam,
said Vietnam's young population - more than two-thirds of people
are under 30 years of age - was "eager to learn new things".
But he cautioned that many still yearned to own their own
car regardless of the cheaper alternatives now available through
ride-sharing.
"If our service is good enough to provide the convenience
that surpasses the need for showing off, then they eventually
may take it," Tuan Anh told Reuters in an interview.
Both operators declined to reveal how many Vietnamese users
they had because it could impact market competition.
LOCAL COMPETITION
Uber and Singapore-based GrabTaxi won't get their own way in
Vietnam as local outfits muscle in on the action.
Leading Vietnamese cab firms Mai Linh and Vinasun will soon
launch smartphone apps, adding to those of Xe Cua Toi, LiveTaxi
and iMove, which debuts this month.
"It will replace, in a couple of years, the conventional
system of calling a taxi," said iMove's Truong Trong Hao.
But in an effort to gain an edge, the domestic players are
tailoring their services to fit the Vietnamese market.
GrabTaxi has introduced a GrabBike motorcycle service, while
Uber last month started accepting cash from Vietnamese to get
around the lack of credit cards - only 2.5 million in
circulation - following similar moves in India and Kenya.
Clear laws aren't here yet, either. Uber isn't illegal, but
policymakers are working out how to regulate it.
Khuat Viet Hung of Vietnam's National Traffic Safety
Committee said smartphone apps were permitted to work with
"commercial transport service providers," but not offer rides
themselves.
But the apps' unhindered growth suggests that rule isn't
being enforced and authorities are warming to the technology.
