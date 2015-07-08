By Dasha Afanasieva
| ISTANBUL, July 8
ISTANBUL, July 8 With the towering bridges that
span the Bosphorus choked by traffic, a new boat service from
Uber aims to capitalise on Istanbul's infamous road
congestion.
In partnership with local sea transport company Navette the
Uber Boat venture is unlikely to net a significant chunk of the
company's Turkey revenue, but it is further evidence of the
strategy underpinning its offerings - making it easier to
transport anything, in any way, by first booking a pickup
through a mobile app.
"If we can get you a car in five minutes, we can get you
anything in five minutes," said Austin Kim, local operations
manager for San Francisco-based Uber Technologies, speaking over
the growl of the speedboat engine.
But Uber boats are more expensive than boats parked next to
Bebek pier where prices can often be haggled down even further.
Kim declined to give a precise number of boat users since
the service launched on June 25, but said it was more than 100
trips. He denied the excursions were primarily a marketing tool.
Uber, whose backers include investment bank Goldman Sachs
and technology giant Google, is valued in excess of $40 billion.
It says it offers its mobile phone taxi-hailing service in
more than 300 cities, its prices varying according to demand.
Turkey's young and tech-savvy population tends to be an
early adopter of technology. On land, Uber must compete with a
popular home-grown taxi app, Bitaksi.
Having launched in Istanbul a year ago, Uber says it clocks
up tens of thousands of rides a month in the crowded city on the
junction of Europe and Asia.
The company has faced a backlash and legal clampdown in
countries ranging from India to South Korea to France, where
last week it suspended its UberPOP ride-hailing service after it
faced protests and local authorities denounced it as illegal.
Uber speed boats have capacity of six to eight people and
can be used to reach Atakoy, near Istanbul's main airport at a
price of around 425 lira ($160) from a central pier, dodging
hours of potential traffic jams over a distance of 17 km.
"It's at the choke point that you really suffer," Kim said,
looking to one of the Bosphorus bridges. "You will not easily
get onto that bridge in rush hour."
($1 = 2.6794 liras)
(Editing by David Dolan and Rosalind Russell)