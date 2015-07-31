July 31 Online taxi-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has closed a new round of funding that values the company at close to $51 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber raised close to $1 billion in the round, bringing its total funding to more than $5 billion, WSJ reported on Friday, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/1guj46w)

Investors in the latest round include Microsoft Corp and the investment arm of Indian media conglomerate Bennett Coleman & Co, WSJ added.

Uber and Bennett Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Microsoft declined to comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)