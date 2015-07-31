(Adds details from Bloomberg article, background)
July 31 Uber Technologies Inc has closed a new
round of funding that values the online taxi-hailing company at
nearly $51 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Uber raised close to $1 billion in the round, bringing its
total funding to more than $5 billion, WSJ reported on Friday,
citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/1guj46w)
Investors in the latest round include Microsoft Corp
and the Indian media conglomerate Bennett Coleman &
Co's Times Internet, the report said.
However, Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the
matter, reported that Microsoft was considering the investment
and hasn't made a final decision. (bloom.bg/1MCtuxS)
"We filed to authorize this new funding more than two months
ago," Kristin Carvell, a spokeswoman for Uber said in an email.
"We aren't commenting on additional speculation," she said.
Uber said in March that Times Internet would invest "well
under" one billion rupees ($16 million) as part of a "strategic
partnership".
Times Internet is the digital arm of Bennett Coleman & Co,
which also runs India's largest English language daily, "Times
of India".
Uber said on Thursday it would invest $1 billion in India
over the next nine months, as it looks to expand its services in
its biggest market outside the United States.
Uber, which already has investors such as Google Inc
and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, operates in 57
countries.
Times Internet couldn't be reached for comment outside
regular business hours. Microsoft declined to comment.
