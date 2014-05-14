BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
MILAN May 14 The chief executive of UBI Banca , Italy's fifth-biggest bank, said he saw no reason to be worried about a Europe-wide health check of lenders.
He said his bank had booked the provisions against loan losses deemed to be necessary.
"We have no reason to have any particular worry about the asset-quality review" UBI CEO Victor Massiah told analysts during a conference call.
UBI is one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by the ECB in this year's check up. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.