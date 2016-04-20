Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - UBI Banca is planning to issue a euro denominated Tier 2 bond issue according to a banker on the deal.
The Italian lender has appointed JP Morgan as global coordinator together with Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis.
Giorgio Erasmi, head of funding and Laura Ferraris, head of investor relations will meet investors in Milan, London and Paris from Thursday 21 April.
UBI is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB/BBBH at the senior unsecured level. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.