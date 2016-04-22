* UBI to re-open benchmark Tier 2 market

* Mandate coincides with launch of Atlante

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - UBI Banca is preparing to issue the year's first Italian Tier 2 bond in euros, in what will be a crucial test of appetite for subordinated debt from one of the country's smaller lenders as the government tries to clean up its troubled banking sector.

The issue will be the first attempt by a second-tier bank to sell Tier 2 debt since the Italian government wiped out subordinated creditors in four small lenders at the end of 2015, and also the first benchmark-sized deal in the format from an Italian bank in euros since April 2015.

Italian banks have struggled to access the market since they came under increasing scrutiny over the extent of their non-performing loans.

However, the creation of Atlante, a 4bn-6bn fund backed by Italy's stronger financial institutions and designed to provide capital and NPL relief to the country's weakest banks, has fanned a rally in spreads.

A 9.5% 200m Tier 2 for Banca Popolare di Vicenza has rallied by over 30 points since February and was bid at an 89.2 cash price on Friday, while Veneto Banca's 9.5% 200m has gone from 56.3 to 89.2 over the same period.

UBI began meeting investors on Thursday via global coordinator JP Morgan, together with Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis. The roadshow for what may be a 500m trade has generated extremely strong interest, according to the leads.

VOLATILITY

But bankers warn that the issuer may have to offer a chunky concession to protect investors against volatility.

Last year proved just how fragile the Tier 2 market can be.

A Tier 2 trade from national champion Intesa only limped over the line and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa's mandated deal never materialised.

"It's tricky. You can get positive noise during the roadshow, but then execution will depend on market backdrop," said one syndicate official.

STRONG FOOTING

UBI's 12.08% CET1 ratio and a relatively low volume of NPLs at 13.4bn will be some of the deal's selling points.

"We see the credit quality as relatively strong compared with its peers among smaller banks, including in its capital position," said Anne Velot, head of active euro and global credit at AXA Investment Managers.

She has reduced exposure to UBI in view of expectations that it would participate in the consolidation of Italy's banks, potentially diluting the quality of its fundamentals. But the money raised via Tier 2 could mitigate those worries, she added.

UBI will contribute up to 200m to the Atlante fund just months after 30% of its pre-tax profits for 2015 were wiped out after assisting with the resolution of four small Italian banks, according to Fitch.

HEAVY BURDEN

While the fund has given bank spreads a boost, its limited size, the lack of fresh capital from outside the system and its potential to clash with state aid legislation mean many observers are unimpressed.

"I am deeply sceptical on all these measures," said one FIG DCM banker. "It is socialisation of risk to the benefit of the weakest link. It raises the issue of moral hazard and how you are tying the fate of the good banks with that of the bad banks."

The ratings of the healthier banks could also come under pressure.

The fund has "increased the risk for the bondholders of Intesa, UniCredit and UBI, which could be called upon again in the future to support the sector", BNP Paribas analysts said.

STARTING POINT

Others are optimistic about Atlante's longer-term impact, particularly because Italy's sluggish foreclosure procedures are to be tackled at the same time.

"[The fund] could be a very good starting point to tackle some of the issues in Italian banks," said Christian Hantel, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

"What's also very important is the change in bankruptcy laws as it takes too long to access collateral as a creditor. This could be the real game-changer."

Contributions to the fund could be seen as credit-negative, but in the short term it helps to limit the tail risk of other banks becoming insolvent, he added.

"It's a good way to help the entire Italian story and reduce funding costs mid-term for the whole industry." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Matthew Davies)