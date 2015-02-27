BRIEF-Azimut subordinated convertible bond repurchase over 99 pct tendered
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
MILAN Feb 27 Italy's UBI Banca said on Friday that the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.5 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.
The bank had a phased-in CET 1 of 12.33 percent at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
April 5 Italy's top financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says: