European shares little changed; banks volatile on rate talk
* Tullow Oil plunges on rights issue news (Adds details, updates prices)
MILAN May 14 Net profit at Italy's fifth-biggest bank, UBI, more than doubled in the first quarter thanks to rising operating revenues and its stock of bad loans, a sore point for lenders in the euro zone's third biggest economy, edged down slightly.
UBI, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny in a Europe-wide health check of lenders, said its net profit came in at 58.1 million euros ($79.6 million), better than a 53 million euros analyst consensus forecast distributed by the bank and up from 26.5 million euros a year ago.
Operating revenues rose 6.7 percent, with net interest income - a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core retail business - up 8.9 percent and income from trading increasing 33 percent.
Writedowns on impaired loans were up 26 percent to 198.6 million euros from a year earlier, but the backlog of bad debts inched down 15 million euros lower compared with end-2013 to 12.65 billion euros.
UniCredit is the only other top Italian bank to have reported a fall in first-quarter soured loans so far, although it also booked sharply lower loan writedowns after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet in 2013.
UBI's Common Equity Tier 1 - a measure of financial strength - stood at around 10.5 percent at end-March, well above a minimum 8 percent requirement set by the European Central Bank for banks in the review. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Tullow Oil plunges on rights issue news (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON Britain's economy is sending mixed signals about its readiness for Brexit, just as British Prime Minister Theresa May is getting ready to launch the process of pulling the country out of the European Union.
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meager 4.6 percent.