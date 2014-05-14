BRIEF-PBT Group appoints Pierre de Wet as chief executive
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors
MILAN May 14 The chief executive of UBI Banca , Italy's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday he was confident the a probe into the bank's top management and its leasing unit could be successfully dealt with.
"I am confident everything will be fixed and perfectly understood," Victor Massiah told a conference call of analysts about the bank's first-quarter results after news that he and two other bank's top executives were under investigation over alleged obstruciton of regulatory activity. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Issues bond loan of 500 million Swedish crowns ($56.78 million)
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.