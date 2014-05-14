ROME/MILAN May 14 Three top executives at UBI Banca, including Chief Executive Victor Massiah, are being investigated for alleged obstruction of regulators, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

UBI Banca had no comment.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Giovanni Bazoli, is also under investigation as part of the UBI probe, one of the two sources said. Another source confirmed it.

Bazoli is being probed because of his role as chairman of the steering committee of an association of UBI shareholders called Associazione Banca Lombarda e Piemontese.

Intesa Sanpaolo was not immediately available for a comment.

The first two sources said the UBI probe related to alleged irregularities at its leasing unit UBI Leasing.

Earlier on Wednesday Italy's tax police searched the offices of Italy's fifth-largest lender in the northern Italian town of Bergamo, sources said. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli in Rome and Paola Arosio in Milan, writing by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za)