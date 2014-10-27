MILAN Oct 27 Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI
is not studying any possible merger with other Italian
banks, the lender said on Monday after press reports fuelled
specualtion it might come to the rescue of troubled Monte dei
Paschi di Siena.
Results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed
on Sunday that Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a capital
shortfall of 2.1 billion euros and the Tuscan lender said in a
statement it had hired Citigroup and UBS to advise it on
strategic options.
Some Italian newspapers have mentioned UBI, which passed the
EU tests comfortably, as a possible white knight for Monte dei
Paschi. UBI's shares fell 3.25 percent by 0951 GMT.
"There is no open file and anyway UBI would be free to
choose by itself the appropriate solution," UBI CEO Victor
Massiah said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)