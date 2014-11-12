MILAN Nov 12 Italy's fifth biggest bank UBI
Banca on Wednesday posted a 47 percent rise in its
nine-month consolidated net profit thanks to higher interest
income and fees.
Net profit came in at 149.8 million euros ($187 million),
above an analysts consensus of 139 million euros.
The bank said deteriorated loans had grown by only 136
million euros in the first nine months of the year compared with
an increase of 1.064 billion euros in the same period of 2013.
Bad loan writedowns in the first nine months rose to 626.2
million euros from 576.6 million euros in the same period last
year.
UBI further boosted its financial strength, with its Common
Equity tier 1 "phased in" ratio - a measure of a bank's capital
strength - estimated at 13 percent at the end of September from
12.7 percent at end-June.
