MILAN Feb 11 Italian bank UBI Banca
swung to a net profit of 117 million euros ($132 million)for
2015 as rising fees and lower loan loss charges helped offset a
sharp drop in interest income, and raised its payout to
shareholders.
UBI, the first among top Italian cooperative banks to adopt
changes imposed by a government reform of the sector and turn
into a joint-stock company, had posted a loss of 726 million
euros the previous year, mainly due to goodwill impairments.
UBI said its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio - a key measure of
capital strength - fell to 11.6 percent at the end of 2015 from
12.6 percent three months earlier due to updated risk parameters
in the models it uses to rate clients and its contribution to a
government-sponsored rescue of four small banks late last year.
The contribution to the rescue, redundancy incentives and
extraordinary tax payments led to a fourth-quarter loss of 45
million euros, UBI said. The bank said in a statement it saw a
significant increase in current accounts in the period.
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)