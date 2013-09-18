BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
MILAN, Sept 18 Italy's UBI Banca said on Wednesday it had bought back subordinated Tier 2 notes for a nominal amount of 70.35 million euros ($93.91 million) in a tender offer prompted by regulatory changes and market conditions.
The outstanding amount of the Tier 2 notes, which mature in 2018, was now 111.30 million euros, UBI said.
From October the conditions of the bond - a callable step-up floater - will be modified so that it becomes senior unsecured debt, UBI said when it announced the tender offer.
UBI has also said it would not call back the bond at the first available date which was in October. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.