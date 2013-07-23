MILAN, July 23 Italian mid-tier lender UBI Banca said on Tuesday its Basel III-compliant Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 9.5 percent after the Bank of Italy approved its internal models to calculate credit risk requirements.

The overall Core Tier 1 ratio, estimated based on its first quarter results, rose to around 11.5 percent from 10.5 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)