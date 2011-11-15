(Writes through)

MILAN Nov 15 Italian cooperative bank UBI Banca's nine-month net profit fell 7.6 percent, depressed by a third-quarter writedown of 109 million euros ($148.6 million) on its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI said on Tuesday.

In the nine-month period, net profit reached 183 million euros, while revenue was broadly flat with net interest income down 1.2 percent and net fee income up 0.8 percent, it said.

"It is still possible that (full-year) net interest income and fees will hold up while the financial component will be conditioned by developments in the national and international political situation," the bank said in its statement.

At the end of September, the bank's core Tier 1 ratio was 8.26 percent.

The bank has said it has no plans to raise fresh capital to boost its capital ratios. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Holmes)