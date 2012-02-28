MILAN Feb 28 The Milan's stock exchange
said on Tuesday two bonds issued by Italian bank UBI Banca
and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 3
billion euros had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income
MOT platform.
Following a similar operation in January UBI has a total of
6 billion euros of state-guaranteed bonds trading on the
platform. Such bonds can be used by lenders as collateral to
borrow from the European Central Bank, which is holding a new
three-year funding tender on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari)