MILAN Feb 28 The Milan's stock exchange said on Tuesday two bonds issued by Italian bank UBI Banca and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 3 billion euros had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.

Following a similar operation in January UBI has a total of 6 billion euros of state-guaranteed bonds trading on the platform. Such bonds can be used by lenders as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, which is holding a new three-year funding tender on Wednesday.

