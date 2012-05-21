MILAN May 21 The Bank of Italy is set to allow UBI Banca to use the advanced model for corporate and operational risk, which would add more than 70 basis points to the mutual lender's capital adequacy Core Tier 1 ratio, a financial source said on Monday.

"Clearance from the Bank of Italy is expected in the coming hours. (The impact is) above 70 basis points," the source said.

The bank's Core Tier 1 stood at 9.01 percent at the end of March.

Shares in UBI Banca rose more than 7 percent on Monday on expectations the regulator would clear the use of new models to calculate risks. The move should help it plug a 1.39 billion euro shortfall in its capital base by June under European Banking Authority rules. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)