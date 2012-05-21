TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
MILAN May 21 The Bank of Italy is set to allow UBI Banca to use the advanced model for corporate and operational risk, which would add more than 70 basis points to the mutual lender's capital adequacy Core Tier 1 ratio, a financial source said on Monday.
"Clearance from the Bank of Italy is expected in the coming hours. (The impact is) above 70 basis points," the source said.
The bank's Core Tier 1 stood at 9.01 percent at the end of March.
Shares in UBI Banca rose more than 7 percent on Monday on expectations the regulator would clear the use of new models to calculate risks. The move should help it plug a 1.39 billion euro shortfall in its capital base by June under European Banking Authority rules. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893385 JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans (NPL) rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operat
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.