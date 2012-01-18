BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
MILAN Jan 18 UBI Banca does not rule out writedowns on intangible assets in the fourth quarter, the chairman of the bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday without giving details.
"I can't tell you. It could be," Emilio Zanetti said on the sidelines of a banking association meeting.
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)