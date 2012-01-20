BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
MILAN Jan 20 Italian cooperative bank UBI Banca is confident of fulfilling the European Banking Authority's (EBA) capital requirements without resorting to a capital increase, its chief executive said on Friday.
"Overall we are confident of easily succeeding in reaching this request without putting our hands in the pockets of shareholders," Victor Massiah said on the sidelines of a conference.
Asked about whether UBI will pay a dividend, he said "it depends on the situation that will be thrown up as a result of the EBA test."
Thirty-one European banks must tell their national regulators by Friday how they plan to fill a gaping capital hole, part of the continent's efforts to deal with its debt crisis once and for all. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.