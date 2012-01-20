MILAN Jan 20 Italian cooperative bank UBI Banca is confident of fulfilling the European Banking Authority's (EBA) capital requirements without resorting to a capital increase, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Overall we are confident of easily succeeding in reaching this request without putting our hands in the pockets of shareholders," Victor Massiah said on the sidelines of a conference.

Asked about whether UBI will pay a dividend, he said "it depends on the situation that will be thrown up as a result of the EBA test."

Thirty-one European banks must tell their national regulators by Friday how they plan to fill a gaping capital hole, part of the continent's efforts to deal with its debt crisis once and for all. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)