MILAN Aug 19 Italian bank UBI said it
had agreed to sell its Swiss unit Banque de Depots et de Gestion
SA (BDG) to Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie SA as it strives to
streamline its structure and dispose of non-strategic assets.
UBI said the sale of Lausanne-based BDG would have no
significant impact on the group's income statement or its
capital ratios.
UBI did not disclose a price for the sale of BDG, which has
about 1 billion euros ($1.34 bln) in total funding and would be
merged into Banque Cramer & Cie, possibly by the end of the
year. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)
