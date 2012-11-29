MILAN Nov 29 Italy's fifth biggest lender, UBI Banca, said on Thursday it had reached a deal with trade unions that will lead to 650 job cuts in the first few months of 2013, less than half the 1,580 redundancies originally planned by the lender.

UBI said in a statement the job cuts would results in a one-off charge of around 130 million euros ($167.8 million) gross in the fourth quarter. Annual cost savings are estimated at around 100 million euros gross, starting from 2013.

UBI said the CGIL union had not signed the deal. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)