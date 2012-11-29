BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Koray REIT proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MILAN Nov 29 Italy's fifth biggest lender, UBI Banca, said on Thursday it had reached a deal with trade unions that will lead to 650 job cuts in the first few months of 2013, less than half the 1,580 redundancies originally planned by the lender.
UBI said in a statement the job cuts would results in a one-off charge of around 130 million euros ($167.8 million) gross in the fourth quarter. Annual cost savings are estimated at around 100 million euros gross, starting from 2013.
UBI said the CGIL union had not signed the deal. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 21 A group of global investors with $11 trillion in managed assets told Texas on Tuesday not to enact legislation restricting access to bathrooms for transgender people, saying it is discriminatory and bad for business.
PARIS, Feb 21 The head of aircraft leasing group AerCap on Tuesday expressed confidence in airline demand despite a slowdown in the aerospace business cycle, but questioned the durability of plans by Airbus and Boeing for some output increases.