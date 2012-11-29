MILAN Nov 29 Italian mid-sized lender UBI Banca expects to reach an agreement with trade unions on lay-offs in a matter of hours, its chief executive Victor Massiah said on Thursday.

"I expect a deal to be inked within hours," Massiah said on the sidelines of a conference.

UBI has announced 1,500 job cuts, resulting in an 8 percent reduction in staff costs by 2014.

Banks are shedding jobs worldwide due to stricter regulations and the economic crisis. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)