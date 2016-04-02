BRIEF-Bank of Guiyang to pay cash div 2.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
BERGAMO, Italy, April 2 Italian cooperative lender UBI Banca has no specific merger plans on the table at the moment, the bank's chief executive said on Saturday.
"There is no dossier open," Victor Massiah said at the bank's shareholder meeting.
UBI was the first Italian cooperative lender to convert into a joint-stock company following a government reform aimed at encouraging mergers in the sector.
Peers Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano recently agreed a merger deal.
Massiah said management intended to present a new business plan before the end of the first half of the year. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
April 17 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/EtzR01 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)