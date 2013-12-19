BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
MILAN Dec 19 Italy's UBI Banca denied on Thursday press reports and market rumours that it might merge with regional lender Banca Etruria, saying there was no such plan under consideration.
Banca Etruria said on Dec.13 it had decided to launch a process to merge with another bank. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.