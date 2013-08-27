BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
MILAN Aug 27 UBI Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank by branches, has had no contacts regarding any possible tie-up, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We've had no contacts whatsoever, there is nothing on the table," CEO Victor Massiah said during a conference call after the bank published its first-half results.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.