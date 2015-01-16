MILAN Jan 16 Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca Antonveneta which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI CEO said on Friday.

"It is certainly not on the agenda," Victor Massiah said on the sidelines of a conference.

Press reports had said UBI was considering the idea of buying the branches. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)