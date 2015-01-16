BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
MILAN Jan 16 Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca Antonveneta which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI CEO said on Friday.
"It is certainly not on the agenda," Victor Massiah said on the sidelines of a conference.
Press reports had said UBI was considering the idea of buying the branches. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.