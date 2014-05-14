MILAN May 14 Italy's tax police were on Wednesday searching the offices in the northern city of Bergamo of some managers at UBI Banca, the country's fifth-biggest bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

"The tax police are in the Bergamo offices," one of the sources said, adding it was not yet clear why the searches were being made.

A second source, from Italy's tax police, said the searches were part of an investigation by prosecutors in Bergamo looking into possible obstruction of regulators, fraud and other alleged crimes.

UBI Banca declined to comment. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Paola Arosio and Greg Mahlich)