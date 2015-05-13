MILAN May 13 Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI posted a 31 percent rise in its first quarter net profit thanks to strong net commissions and slightly lower loan loss charges.

The bank said it had strengthened its core capital, with the closely watched Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rising to 12.2 percent from 11.5 percent at the end of December.

Net profit came in at 75.9 million euros, compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of around 72 million euros and a result of 58.1 mln euros a year ago.

Loan loss provisions totalled 190.2 million euros, down from 198.6 million euros a year earlier.

UBI said it expected its net interest income to be affected this year by a lower contribution from its securities portfolio. Loan loss provisions were expected to fall compared to last year.

