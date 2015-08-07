MILAN Aug 7 Net profit at Italy's fifth-largest
bank UBI came in slightly above analyst forecasts at
48.5 million euros ($53 million) in the second quarter, broadly
stable from a year ago.
A consensus distributed by the bank had penciled in a net
profit of 42 million euros for the three months through June.
The bank said in a statement that excluding non-recurring
items, net profit in the first six months of the year stood at
136 million euros and was the highest since 2008.
UBI's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, was 12.33 percent at the end of June, a touch better
than the 12.2 percent reported three months earlier.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)