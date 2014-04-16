UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
MILAN, April 16 Italy's UBI Banca has agreed to sell Aviva a further 30 percent stake in two life bancassurance ventures, previously jointly controlled, and buy back from the British insurer minority stakes in three of its bank units.
The Italian bank said on Wednesday it would pay 327 million euros ($452 million) to repurchase minority stakes held by Aviva Holding Italia in Banca Popolare Commercio e Industria, Popolare di Ancona and Banca Carime. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s