BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp expands credit facility to $200 mln
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
MILAN Feb 7 Italian bank UBI Banca said on Tuesday it will buy back bonds for a nominal value of around 450 million euros, becoming the latest Italian bank to strengthen its core capital by buying back its own debt.
UBI said the operation, which targets Tier 1 securities, will run from Tuesday to Feb. 16. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.
* Says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mb7jZb) Further company coverage: