BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
MILAN, March 6 UBI Banca on Friday will pay back ahead of maturity, and then annul, bonds guaranteed by the Italian state worth 3 billion euros ($4 billion), the Italian lender said in a statement on Thursday.
At the height of the euro zone crisis Italy provided state guarantees for bank bonds in order to allow lenders to use their own debt as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank at two extraordinary longer-term refinancing tenders held in late 2011 and early 2012.
UBI had never used the state-backed bonds it is planning to annul to borrow from the ECB, a spokesman for the bank said. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
* Decides to issue debt instruments in Turkey up to nominal 150.0 million lira via offering to public or to qualified investors or in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.