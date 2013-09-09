MILAN, Sept 9 Italy's UBI Banca said on
Monday it was offering to buy back a subordinated Tier II bond
with a nominal outstanding amount of 300 million euros and a
2018 maturity as Italian lenders move to take into account new
capital rules.
UBI said in a statement the transaction, which was
authorised by the Bank of Italy, was part of the bank's
liability management and took into account the prevailing market
conditions and regulatory developments.
The offer runs until Sept. 17.
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also offered to swap
existing subordinated notes with new Tier 2 debt which it would
be able to include in its regulatory capital under new EU
capital rules.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)