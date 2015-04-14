MILAN, April 14 The chief executive of UBI Banca
, Italy's fifth biggest lender, said on Tuesday there
were no contacts with Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a
possible tie-up and signalled he was in no rush to take part in
sector consolidation.
Bankers say UBI is the most likely domestic candidate to
take over troubled Monte dei Paschi, who has been told by the
European Central Bank to find a buyer quickly because of its
fragile state.
Victor Massiah said his bank would start thinking about
consolidation after a shareholder meeting that will convert the
bank into a joint-stock company, something that is expected to
happen from September onwards, and in any case within 18 months.
(Reporting by Gianlcua Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)