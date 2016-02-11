MILAN Feb 11 The chief executive of UBI Banca
ruled out that a tie-up with weaker rival Monte dei
Paschi di Siena could be a possibility under current
circumstances.
"Never say never but conditions are not there at present,"
UBI CEO Victor Massiah told journalists during a call, adding
the bank was currently focused on its own business.
UBI has long been tipped as the most likely candidate to
rescue Monte dei Paschi and sources told Reuters a possible deal
had been explored.
UBI's core capital unexpectedly weakened in the last quarter
of last year as the bank revised the parameters of the internal
models it uses to estimate the risks of its assets.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)