MILAN, March 12 UBI Banca posted on
Wednesday a higher-than-expected 2013 net profit of 250.8
million euros ($347.77 million) helped by higher revenues and
changes in domestic tax rules that boosted its fourth-quarter
result.
Analyst had expected Italy's fifth-largest bank by branches
to post a full-year net profit of 132.2 million euros according
to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
UBI had a 2012 net profit of 83 million euros. On an
adjusted basis, the bank's net profit stood at 100 million euros
last year, marginally up from a year earlier.
Among Italy's top five banks, UBI is the first one so far to
turn in a profit for 2013. Banco Popolare, UniCredit
and Monte dei Paschi di Siena all ended last
year with a loss. Intesa Sanpaolo will report results
at the end of the month.
UBI said it would propose paying a slightly higher dividend
of 0.06 euros a share.
The bank said gross impaired loans rose by 1.7 billion euros
last year to 12.7 billion euros, marking a slowdown compared the
rise seen in 2012.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca)