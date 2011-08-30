* Completes funding for 130 pct of maturities this year

MILAN, Aug 30 Italy's UBI Banca has exceeded its institutional funding needs for the year, the bank said on Tuesday, as it moved to insulate itself from the euro zone debt crisis.

UBI Banca, Italy's sixth-biggest bank by market value, said it had carried out institutional funding issues by April of 3.5 billion euros ($5.08 billion), or 130 percent of maturities for the full year.

Italian banks have been the focus of concerns about funding as investors fear that Italy will be pulled into the euro zone debt crisis.

Among other Italian lenders, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA , Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare have also nailed down funding for the full year.

UBI Banca posted second-quarter net profit of 187.1 million euros, boosted by 293.7 million euros in tax relief. A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast had estimated net profit of 36.87 million euros.

