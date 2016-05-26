May 26 UBIC Inc :

* Says its unit EvD, Inc. to merge two units UBIC North America, Inc. and TechLaw Solutions, Inc.

* Says the three units are engaged in e-discovery business and based in U.S

* Says UBIC North America, Inc. and TechLaw Solutions, Inc. to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger planned effective on July 1

