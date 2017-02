Oct 12 The initial public offering of Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT.O), which makes wireless networking equipment, is expected to price below the estimated range, an underwriter said on Wednesday.

The company and its owners are on file with U.S. regulators to sell 7 million shares for $20 to $22 each. The company is not expected to file an amendment to formally lower its range, the underwriter said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)